Africa’s foremost new-age financial solutions powerhouse, Zedcrest Group has announced the appointment of Olumide Odewole as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the executive management.

In a statement issued by Zedcrest, the GMD of the company, Adedayo Amzat stated that Olumide will play a key role in the scaling of the Group’s operations; driving cultural change and strong sustainable performance.

“I am pleased to welcome Olumide to Zedcrest Group and our leadership team. His deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations and value integration, as well as driving performance, operations, control and shared services results, will make a strong contribution to the leadership of Zedcrest.

“We have achieved a whole lot since inception in 2013, being lucky to have scored the most amazing senior leadership team to steer the ship. However, with an ambitious roadmap to execute, we clearly need a lot more management competence to drive our growth initiatives.

“Olumide is bringing on-board a competence and culture we have struggled with in-house, that of ordered and methodical execution”, he said.

Prior to joining Zedcrest Group, Olumide was the Chief Operating Officer with Monument Group, a diversified company with interest in key sectors of the Nigerian Economy, from November 2017 to December 2020. He has over 15 years’ experience covering Global business leadership, Corporate Finance, Deal Structuring and Fund Raising, Risk Management and Control, Financial and Treasury Management, P&L and Budget Management and Direction, Performance Management, Strategic Planning and Execution, Financial Analysis and Reporting, Product and Venture Development, Operational problem solving, Business Process Development and Improvement, Project Management, amongst others.

Over the last decade, Olumide has worked as Corporate Finance and Governance Consultant for Phillips Consulting Limited (a leading business and management Consulting firm in Nigeria); Finance and Strategy Manager for a leading downstream oil and gas company in Nigeria; Core Planning Manager for a telecommunications consulting firm in Nigeria, and Accounts Manager and Tax Accountant for a leading FMCG company in Nigeria.

Olumide is a CFA Charter holder, a Qualified Accountant (Nigeria and the United Kingdom), and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the Oxford Brookes University (UK).

