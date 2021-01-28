The Zamfara Government on Thursday began the test transmission for the multi-million naira digital FM station.

Confirming this to newsmen in Gusau, the Executive Chairman of the State Radio and Television Service, Alhaji Saidu Maishanu, said that station would run from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

He said that the station can be tuned on 105.5.

“The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has okayed the test run. As we speak, the NBC engineer from Abuja is around to inspect this new section,” he said.

He said that the state government spent N170 million to actualise the project.