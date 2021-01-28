By Jennifer Okundia

Toke Makinwa on this episode of “Toke Moments,“ advises ladies to stop focusing on relationships that are not working and enjoy their lives instead.

This comes on the heels of American model Lori Harvey, dating all the wealthy and cute guys. Harvey had previously dated music icon Diddy Combs and his son Justin Combs, musician Trey Songz, was engaged to Dutch football player Memphis Depay, dated rapper Future, and now she’s with Hollywood star Michael B Jordan.

The media personality and vlogger, disclosed that whether people liked it or not, there was something to learn from Lori.

Her caption read “The vlog of the week is here guys… You know we have to talk about the Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan ship right? The internet is wild with their relationship stories and everyone seems to be their business including me. They look sooooo cuteeee though and while we are at it, Ladies if you are still crying over a guy that don’t want you, you need to Lori Harvey up. She clearly is on a roll and we are here for it. stop stressing about those ships that should sink and start working on yourself and your ultimate glow up. That is the message from me to you.”

Watch her video: