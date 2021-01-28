By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi has celebrated her husband, Adekunle Gold on his 34th birthday.

The Duduke crooner took to her Instagram account to convey sweet words to her singer husband.

The mother of one shared a throwback photo with her husband and wrote: “My baby. We’re growing older together and it’s exactly what I’d hoped it would be.

“May you never lose your wonder, your big belly-laughs (and your industry laugh), your dreams, your joy, your love, your peace, your grace, your smiles, your hope. May the world be good to you. May God stay blessing you. May wisdom abide with you. May you stay beautiful, because you’re too vain to be basic tbh.

“I love you so much. Happy birthday my lover and friend. Issa full birthday weekend. Periodt!”

The duo got married in a private ceremony in 2019 with 300 guests in attendance.