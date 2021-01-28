By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of 17 Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.
One of the appointees is Simone, Olayinka Fashola, sister of former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola.
She was the pioneer General Manager, Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA.
She was removed by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Since her removal, LASRRA was never the same again.
However, the appointments of the Permanent Secretaries take effect immediately, according to a statement by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.
Muri-Okunola explained that the appointments were made after a rigorous screening, which spanned over two months, culminating in Sanwo-Olu’s one-on-one interview of the shortlisted candidates.
He expressed confidence that the appointees possessed the qualities, competence and experience required to serve as Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.
“The deployment posts of the appointees will be announced “in due course”.
The Permanent Secretaries are:
Dr. MUSTAFA, Ibrahim Akinwunmi
AYOOLA, Iyabo Oyeyemi
GEORGE, Abosede Oluwakemi
HUNDOGAN, Sewanu Temitope
ENGR. (MRS) KOSEGBE, Abiola
ONAYELE, Augustine Abiodun
ADEDOYIN-AJAYI, Adenike
SANGOWANWA, Olutomi Ajose
ODUGUWA, Olusola
OLAJIDE, Charles Adeboye
MACHADO-ONANUGA, Toyin Olamide
GAJI, Omobolaji Tajudeen
OLOWOSHAGO, Kamar Owodiran
SIMONE, Olayinka Fashola
DABA, Mobolaji Mojisola
OSHODI, Salimot Tolani
KASALI, Adeniran Waheed
