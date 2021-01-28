By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of 17 Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.

One of the appointees is Simone, Olayinka Fashola, sister of former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola.

She was the pioneer General Manager, Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA.

She was removed by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Since her removal, LASRRA was never the same again.

However, the appointments of the Permanent Secretaries take effect immediately, according to a statement by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Muri-Okunola explained that the appointments were made after a rigorous screening, which spanned over two months, culminating in Sanwo-Olu’s one-on-one interview of the shortlisted candidates.

He expressed confidence that the appointees possessed the qualities, competence and experience required to serve as Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.

“The deployment posts of the appointees will be announced “in due course”.

The Permanent Secretaries are:

Dr. MUSTAFA, Ibrahim Akinwunmi

AYOOLA, Iyabo Oyeyemi

GEORGE, Abosede Oluwakemi

HUNDOGAN, Sewanu Temitope

ENGR. (MRS) KOSEGBE, Abiola

ONAYELE, Augustine Abiodun

ADEDOYIN-AJAYI, Adenike

SANGOWANWA, Olutomi Ajose

ODUGUWA, Olusola

OLAJIDE, Charles Adeboye

MACHADO-ONANUGA, Toyin Olamide

GAJI, Omobolaji Tajudeen

OLOWOSHAGO, Kamar Owodiran

SIMONE, Olayinka Fashola

DABA, Mobolaji Mojisola

OSHODI, Salimot Tolani

KASALI, Adeniran Waheed