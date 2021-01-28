By Jennifer Okundia
Movie producer, Nollywood actress and screen writer Ruth Kadiri took to Instagram to share lovely pictures of her daughter Reign Ezerika.
Ruth kept a low key relationship until December 2017, when she announced her engagement on social media. She marked her daughter’s first birthday in August 26, 2020.
Kadiri ventured into Nollywood in the movie Boys Cot, and has since featured in more than fifty movies. She has written and co-written films including Matters Arising, Heart of a Fighter, Ladies Men, Sincerity, First Class and Over the Edge.
Captioning her daughters photos, she said: “My lady @reignezerika growing as fast as she can💕 ”
Read some comments on the pictures:
efeirele
Too cutie😍😍😍
uzee_usman
Jesus see ass Ruth baby fine God ur seeing this o look at me o @ruthkadiri start praying for me o my baby most fine like this o 🤣😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
iamhenryknight
The real Omo Kadiri 😘😘
gleeoflife
😍
realnzubeonyia
Awww💕💕💕
stannze
So gorgeous 😍
paschalinealex24
Awwwwwwww
tolubally
So cute 💝
peggyovire
So fast oh 😍😍😍
kennethokolie
Awwww❤️
thelotachukwu
😍😍😍😍😍
Ruth Kadiri studied mass communication at the University of Lagos and business administration at Yaba College of Technology.
She was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.
What do you think?