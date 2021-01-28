By Jennifer Okundia

Movie producer, Nollywood actress and screen writer Ruth Kadiri took to Instagram to share lovely pictures of her daughter Reign Ezerika.

Ruth kept a low key relationship until December 2017, when she announced her engagement on social media. She marked her daughter’s first birthday in August 26, 2020.

Kadiri ventured into Nollywood in the movie Boys Cot, and has since featured in more than fifty movies. She has written and co-written films including Matters Arising, Heart of a Fighter, Ladies Men, Sincerity, First Class and Over the Edge.

Captioning her daughters photos, she said: “My lady @reignezerika growing as fast as she can💕 ”

Ruth Kadiri studied mass communication at the University of Lagos and business administration at Yaba College of Technology.

She was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.