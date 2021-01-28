Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola and her husband finally have a daughter.

The actress made the announcement via her verified Instagram account.

According to Opeyemi, she and her husband decided to adopt a girl in addition to their two boys.

Sharing a photo with her new daughter, Opeyemi Aiyeola wrote;

“Pls don’t call me mum SnD call me mum SDnB… blessed mum of 3 champs. My princess is finally here n off to school. Lord pls bless my champs n continue to grant me the grace to be world’s best mum. My daughter is finer than urz @olasexcy dad SDnB thanks for ur support. We finally have a daughter to call ours”