The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Oyo, on Thursday took sensitisation campaign on COVID-19 to some public primary and secondary schools in Ibadan.

The Oyo state director of NOA, Mr Moshood Olaleye, led other staff of the agency to the schools.

Among the schools visited are Ibadan City Academy, Eleta, Ibadan Municipal Government Primary School, Oloro-Alake, Basorun High School 1&11, Bode-Wasimi, Nawair-Ud-Deen Primary School, Elekuro and Christ Church High School and Primary School, Orita Aperin.

Speaking at the event, the NOA boss said the sensitisation was in continuation of the COVID-19 awareness campaign, “especially now that schools have resumed fully’’.

According to him, the agency also used the opportunity to monitor the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols/guidelines.

Olaleye, during the visits, sensitised the students/pupils on the need to always take responsibility by wearing their facemasks, wash their hands with soap and maintain social distancing.

He warned that failure or refusal to abide with the basic guidelines would put them and others in danger.

The NOA boss persuaded the pupils in primary schools visited to make sure that they have positive attitudinal change toward COVID-19 guidelines.

He informed the teachers, students/pupils that President Mohammadu Buhari had on Tuesday, signed COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, as part of efforts to boost the COVID-19 response in the country.

According to him, the law has made the use of facemask compulsory in public places and warned the students and teachers to prioritise the use of facemasks to avoid sanctioning.

On what the team observed during the visit, Olaleye said there was no adequate social distancing in the schools due to inadequate seats in some of the classrooms.

He said that though a good number of the students/pupils wore facemasks but soap/water and bottles of sanitiser were inadequate at the entrance of the schools visited.

In their separate responses, Mrs Elizabeth Olawore, the Vice Principal of Basorun High School and Mrs Sade Muraina, Head Mistress of IMG Primary School, Oloro-Alake, appreciated NOA for sensitising them.

Olawore said she and other teachers in her school always ensured that students abide with COVID-19 guidelines.

Muraina promised that her school would continue to sensitise her pupils on the need to always wear a facemask, as well as, adhere to COVID-19 protocols.