Corruption in Nigeria is getting worse under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

This is the verdict of Transparency International (TI) as Nigeria recorded its worst rating on the Corruption Perception Index since 2015.

According to TI’s 2020 index released on Thursday, Nigeria scored 25 out of 100 points, dropping to 149 out of the 180 countries surveyed.

The ranking took the nation three steps down from the 146 scored in 2019.

According to Transparency International, the nation’s dip in ranking stems from an absence of transparency, nepotism, lack of adequate anti-corruption legal frameworks.

It also attributed it to the prevalence of bribery and extortion in the Nigerian Police, corruption in the security sector, among others.

The ranking must be bad news for the Buhari administration, which made anti-corruption war one of its three cardinal programmes, at inception in 2015.