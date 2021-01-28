By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria reported its second highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Wednesday as new cases soared in the country.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that Nigeria recorded 21 deaths, which is the second highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

The highest number of deaths in a single was reported on January 15, 2021, when the nation recorded 23 deaths.

Lagos, the epicentre of the virus reported five of the 21 deaths on Wednesday, taking its total deaths to 299, while Oyo posted three deaths, taking its total to 76.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ogun recorded three deaths each. FCT now has 124 total deaths while Ogun has 42 deaths.

Kano and Adamawa reported two deaths each, with Kano now having a total of 76 deaths and the latter, 28 deaths.

Edo and Kwara recorded one death each. While Edo now has 136 deaths, Kwara has 39 deaths.

The national death toll is now 1,543, not 1,544 as NCDC wrongly tweeted.

Also, the nation raked in 1,861 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall total to 126,160, with 100,365 recoveries reported so far.

The 1,861 cases represented a sharp rise in infections from the 1,303 cases reported on Tuesday.

Lagos topped the chart with 773 cases, up from the 478 cases posted the previous day, while FCT raked in 285 cases, up from the 211 cases recorded on Tuesday.

Oyo reported 138 cases, a sharp rise from the 21 cases recorded the previous day, just as Rivers posted 111 cases, also a rise from the 72 cases raked in on Tuesday.

Others are: Plateau (92), Nasarawa (83), Kaduna (59), Enugu (57), Imo (57), Edo (43), Kano (27), Kwara (20), Ebonyi (19), Abia (17), Ogun (12), Osun (12), Katsina (8), Bayelsa (6), Bauchi (5), Delta (5), Borno (4), Jigawa (4), and Zamfara (1).

New cases were reported in 21 States and the FCT.

See figures below

Lagos-773

FCT-285

Oyo-138

Rivers-111

Plateau-92

Nasarawa-83

Kaduna-59

Enugu-57

Imo-57

Edo-43

Kano-27

Kwara-20

Ebonyi-19

Abia-17

Ogun-12

Osun-12

Katsina-8

Bayelsa-6

Bauchi-5

Delta-5

Borno-4

Jigawa-4

Zamfara-1