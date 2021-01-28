By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian government of covering up those responsible for the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Alausa and Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State in October 2020.

The NGO made this allegations in a statement issued 100 days after the Lekki Toll Gate shooting that resulted in the death of no fewer than 12 protesters.

Amnesty International said that instead of the government bringing suspected perpetrators of the Lekki shooting to justice they have subjected supporters of the protest to intimidation.

AI noted that the violent dispersal of peaceful protesters have cast a shadow over Nigerian society that lingers to this day.

The NGO highlighted that since the assault, authorities only targeted supporters of the protest noting that some protesters have had their bank accounts frozen.

AI’s Director in Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, in the statement, demanded justice for victims of the shootings.

“Instead of bringing suspected perpetrators of #Lekki shooting to justice and prioritizing genuine police reforms, Nigerian authorities have been abusing their powers by subjecting those who supported the protests to intimidation, harassment and smear campaigns.

“The bloody events of 20 October 2020, when Nigerian security forces killed at least 12 people during the violent dispersal of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki and Alausa, have cast a shadow over Nigerian society that lingers to this day.

“Since the assault by security forces, which killed at least 12 people, Nigerian authorities have targeted supporters of the protests against police brutality by the disbanded SARS. Some of the movement’s supporters have had their bank accounts frozen.

“Nigerian government failed to bring to justice those suspected to be responsible for the brutal crackdown by security forces on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate and Alausa in Lagos in October 2020 and have brazenly attempted to cover up the violence.

Amnesty International has called on the Nigerian government to suspend accused officials, pending investigations, and to ensure that victims access justice and effective remedies.