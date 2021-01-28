By Jennifer Okundia

Ghanaian musician and songwriter Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, comes through with the official video for his song “Something Nice” featuring Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer Patoranking.

Kinaata was born and raised in Effiakuma, a residential town in the Western Region of Ghana. He completed his secondary education at the Takoradi Technical Institute.

The native of Takoradi and highlife singer is noted for his fante rap and freestyle and therefore known as the Fante Rap God.

The video was directed by Babs Direction.