Zlatan Ibile, a Nigerian rapper, said he doesn’t know anyone called DJ Cuppy despite working with her on a song titled Gelato in 2019.

The pair also performed together at Cuppy’s charity event which held in Abuja in November that same year.

However, DJ Cuppy later revealed this year that Zlatan blocked her on social media.

“10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why @Zlatan_Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends. And ‘Gelato’ was a hit!” the DJ had written.

During a recent feature on Soudcity’s ‘The Switch‘ show, Zlatan was quizzed on his lingering feud with the DJ.

In response, the singer left the audience stunned when he asked if Cuppy was an artiste. He also claimed he doesn’t know the DJ.

“Is that an artiste? I don’t know who that is,” Zlatan can be heard saying as the observers visibly expressed shock.

The singer’s reaction comes after he had opened up about the difficulties he had faced before his music incursion.

“Before fame, things were hard. I was doing bricklaying, cutting grass for people’s foundations, working in a cold room, gambling at game centres so I could earn a living. Now I’m Zlatan Ibile,” Zlatan had revealed.