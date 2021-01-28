The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Nasiru Mohammed, has said some officers of the command in the state had been arrested for allegedly assaulting five civilians in Orlu.

The commissioner confirmed the arrest in a statement issued by the spokesman of the command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, on Thursday.

Mohammed said the officers were seen in a viral video committing the act at Banana Junction in Orlu.

He said disciplinary action was being taken against the officers whose conduct was deemed unprofessional.

He advised the public to report any unprofessional conduct of officers of the command to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, XSquad, Public Complaint Bureau or to the office of the commissioner of police.

Mohammed condemned the “inhuman treatment and assault on yet to be identified persons in the viral video.”

According to him, the officers were seen forcing five persons to lie on the floor, flogging them in the process, which is unethical, unprofessional and unacceptable.

“The command, while condemning the action, wishes to inform the general public that the officers have been identified, arrested and disciplinary action commenced,” he said.