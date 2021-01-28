Governor Ifeanyi Okowa mourned at two fronts Thursday: he lost his 88 year-old father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa and also lost the majority leader in the Delta Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere.

Both were lost to the cruel hands of death.

Owhefere died Wednesday night after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, at 57.

Sir Okowa also died at the same centre on Thursday morning.

Although Okowa has not officially announce his father’s death, Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, conveyed Okowa’s condolences on Owhefere.

Okowa described Owhefere, who represented Isoko North constituency, as a committed, hardworking, patriotic and thorough-bred lawmaker” who served the state and his constituents diligently.

He said that the deceased lawmaker would be long remembered for his outstanding humility, patriotism and commitment in handling the affairs of the Assembly as House Leader from 2015

“The late Tim Owhefere died when his services to the state and nation were most needed.

“He was a committed and hardworking legislator, who championed the course of his people of Isoko in particular and the state,” the governor said.

He said since the emergence of Owhefere as the Majority Leader of the House, he did not leave any one in doubt as to his capacity to handle matters of development and progress of the state.

“Owhefere brought his vast knowledge, experience and worthy ideals to bear in the discharge of the functions of his office as House Leader.

“It is on record that the good and harmonious working relationship between the Executive and Legislature in the State was attributable to his ability to navigate the contours of the Assembly as its Leader.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I send my profound commiseration to the Right Honourable Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the House, the people of Isoko North Constituency and the entire Isoko nation over the demise of Tim Kome Owhefere.

“As we mourn his passage, may Almighty God give his family, Akiewhe-Owhe community, friends, constituents and associates the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor stated.