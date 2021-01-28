By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

North Central Coalition For Leadership (NCCL) has promised to buy an Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for Governor Yahaya Bello if he decides to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

NCCL National Coordinator, Williams Charles revealed this while speaking to journalists on Thursday.

Williams said that the resolve of the group is for Yahaya Bello, a youth from North Central to emerge victorious if he seeks the office of president.

“Our reason for embarking on this project is based on the gross marginalization of North Central in the democratic leadership of this great country and the relegation of youth to the background of leadership at the presidential level.

“At a time we seem more divided than united, What Nigeria needs at the moment are security and unification. Governor Yahaya Bello has continued to prove that he has all it takes to deliver security and unify Nigeria together.

“It is for this reason that we have decided to pull resources together using crowdfunding, via our online website to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for Gov. Yahaya Bello when he presents himself to our party members; to be chosen as its candidate for the 2023 presidential election” Williams stated.