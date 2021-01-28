Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on Thursday sentenced a man, Godwin James, to six months imprisonment for internet fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, charged James with internet fraud.

Justice Khobo summarily tried and convicted James after he pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court to temper justice with mercy on him.

The judge, who did not give the convict an option of a fine, ordered him to forfeit all proceeds of the crime.

Khobo also ordered the convict to refund his victims 1,160 dollars and N200,000.

Earlier, the Counsel to the EFCC, E.K. Garba, told the court that James was arrested on Nov. 15, 2020, based on intelligence report received by the Intelligence and Special Operations Section (ISOS) of the EFCC Zonal office.

Garba said that the convict defrauded unsuspecting members of the public by using several identities with different email addresses to disguise as a foreigner.

The anti-graft agency said that the offence contravened the provisions 0f Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc).