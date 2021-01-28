Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta All the seven members of the Allied People’s Movement ( APM) in the Ogun State House of Assembly have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The seven lawmakers are loyalists of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, now the Senator representing Ogun Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of APC.

The lawmakers contested on the platform of APM after their failure to get the tickets of APC to run in 2019 general election.

They announced their defection in separate letters read by the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo (APC – Ifo1) during Thursday’s plenary in Abeokuta. READ ALSO JUST IN: Hoodlums break into Ogun Assembly, cart away mace The lawmakers said they decided to join the APC after due consultations with their leaders and supporters. The speaker congratulated them for joining the ruling party.

The APM members who defected to APC are: Modupe Mujota- Abeokuta North, Musefiu Lamidi – Ado-Odo/Ota II, Amosun Yusuf-Ewekoro, Ajayi Bolanle – Egbado South, Ganiyu Oyedeji- Ifo II, Ajibola Sikiratu -Ipokia/Idiroko, Adeniran Ademola- Sagamu II

With their defection, APC now has 22 lawmakers in the Ogun House of Assembly.