The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has appealed to members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) not to embark on the planned industrial action over non-implementation of the minimum wage at the area councils.

Aliyu made the appeal in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Austine Elemue, on Thursday in Abuja.

It will be recalled that members of the union had threatened the authorities of the FCT Area Council to commence the implementation of the minimum wage on or before Jan. 31 or face industrial action.

The minister, while reacting to the threat, assured members of the union that the FCT administration was working assiduously to ensure that their demands are met.

She stressed that embarking on industrial action at this critical period of the economic downturn would further worsen the situation.

Aliyu also assured aggrieved members that the FCT administration would consider the option of a bail-out to stabilise the current situation.

She canvassed improved internal revenue generation in the area councils.

“As a mother, I am appealing to members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) not to carry out their threat of embarking on industrial action if necessary steps are not taken to implement the minimum wage by area council authorities.

“I am making this passionate appeal because of the economic implications and its negative impacts on both sides.

” We all know the current global economic downturn and how it has affected every aspect of our life.

“Nevertheless, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that we overcome these challenges, and one of the options before us is the bail-out to stabilize the current situation to ensure that area councils boost their internally generated revenue,” she said.

The minister, while appreciating members of the union for their patience and understanding with the authorities, called for a holistic restructuring and verification of the area council’s staff.