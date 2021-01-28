A Grade I Area Court, Nyanya Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a former of vigilance group, Auwalu Abdullahi, to six months imprisonment for allegedly slashing his colleague’s finger.

The Judge, Yahaya Sheshi sentenced Auwalu, 28, after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Sheshi however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the complainant, David Dubatahu, reported the matter at the Apo Police Station.

He alleged that the convict slashed Dubatahu’s finger during an altercation.

Nwaforaku said, during Police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

The police alleged that the convict was sacked from his place of work due to his dubious character.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 397 and 246 of the Penal Code Law.