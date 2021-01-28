By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Rivers State Judicial panel set up to investigate alleged cases of police brutality has concluded sitting.

It is now set to submit its recommendations to the state government.

The panel chair, Justice Chukwuneye Uriri (rtd) said 187 petitions were filed.

However, 76 petitions were struck out.

Justice Uriri commended all for their cooperation and assured that the report and the panel’s recommendations would be submitted to the state government in due time for immediate enforcement.

“We are happy that we have been able to attend to all the petitions. We are proud of what we have achieved despite the fact that we had the highest number of petitions after Lagos which has 200, while ours was 189 petitions.

“Within two months, we were able to exhaust all our petitions and bring this judicial sitting to an end.

“We want to thank everyone that participated in this process. We will be making our presentation to the Governor soon, he said.