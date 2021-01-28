The Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), has assured that vehicles number plates would be available in the state by the first week of February.

Mr Courage Eboigbe, Head, Corporate Communication, EIRS, gave the assurance in Benin on Thursday.

Eboigbe said the scarcity was due to the Service running out of stock.

“We have exhausted the number plates we have.

“We get supply from the Federal Road Safety Commission and sell to members of the public who demand for them.

“We are making efforts to restock, it is not a deliberate thing.

“It is a service we render to the public by ensuring that motorists who have new vehicles can get number plates for identification and security.’’

He added that applicants seeking number plates should visit any of the motor licensing offices in the state by the first week of February.

“We have 12 motor licensing offices across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Applicants can visit these offices by the first week of February to get number plates.’’