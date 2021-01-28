Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office has arrested seventeen suspected internet fraudsters in the state.

The agency, in a statement, disclosed that three among the suspects are based in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday 27, 2021 at different locations following series of intelligence detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences in Nigeria and abroad.

“The Dubai- based suspects who were arrested at Victory Nest Estate, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos today January 27, 2021. are; Samuel Oluwasegun Olayinka, Afeez Fajumobi and Olamide Olamilekan Olao fe, while their accomplice caught with them includes Amao Oluwatobi, Amao Joshua, Adeyemo Olatunde, Solomon Emelike, Lawrence Nw,odu and Philip Olamilekan.”

“Others suspects who were arrested at 41c, Muritala Eletu Osapa London, Lekki area of Lagos on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 include Ogbenusi Ibrahim, Kelechi Collins Ndubuka, Sadiq Adewale, John Okafor Eze, Adewale Lateef, Hassan Mohammed, Tunde Lawal and Hussaini Adebayo.”

According to EFCC, the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.