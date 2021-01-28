The Ebonyi Animal-Mediated Rabies Control Programme (EBARAP) Committee said plans have been concluded for the launch of its rabies campaign.

The organisation’s Chairman, Dr Nwenyi Okoro, in Abakaliki on Thursday said that the exercise would begin in February.

Okoro said in preparedness for the exercise, advocacy visit would be paid to traditional leaders to get the support of stakeholders at the community and Local Government (LG) levels.

According to him, the state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, through the Veterinary Services Department, initiated the programme to control animal-mediated rabies.

He added that there would be training for animal bite tracking personnel at the local government level.

Okoro said that the essence was to empower the personnel to be able to report and investigate animal bites in the state.

“We hope to train animal bite tracking personnel from local government so that animal bites will be reported and investigated,’’ he said.