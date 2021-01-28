By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, professionally called Don Jazzy has issued a strong warning to ladies sending unsolicited silhouette challenge videos to his DM to desist.

The music producer warned them off in a Twitter post, saying that he is in a relationship and has a girlfriend.

“People are doing their own #SilhoutteChallenge inside my Instagram DM.” I have a girlfriend ooo.

The silhouette challenge has been trending globally on Twitter since Wednesday as a lot of women seized the opportunity to send videos to the music producer.

The “Silhouette challenge” which started on TikTok has continued to trend across other social media platforms.

The challenge features women showcasing their curvy silhouettes while showing off sultry choreography with a Snapchat or TikTok filter.

People are doing their own #SilhoutteChallenge inside my instagram DM. 🤦🏽‍♂️. I have a girlfriend ooo. — IT’S DON JAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) January 28, 2021