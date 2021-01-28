By Jennifer Okundia

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) is out with the official musical video for “The Best” by Davido featuring Mayorkun, off his latest album “A Better Time”.

Speaking about the record, the Nigerian star said:

“The Best” they say is relative. They say we should all regard ourselves as ‘The Best’ in order for us to believe sufficiently in ourselves. Others say you’re arrogant when you proclaim yourself the best. While some of us are just happy to be able to produce some that others call ‘THE BEST’. Whichever way you look at it, you’re looking at THE BEST!!! OBO x Of Laylay!! @iammayorkun @dammytwitch#ABT

The vide was directed by Dammy Twitch, with DMW’s in house beat maker Fresh VDM, bringing his skills to the beautiful visual.