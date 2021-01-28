Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram’s factional leader, said Nigeria’s new Service Chiefs will fail and can’t do better than their predecessors.

Shekau stated this on Wednesday in a newly released video.

In the nine minutes, 56 seconds-long video, Shekau said he heard about the retirement of the previous service chiefs and their replacement with new ones but he said his message was to call them to Islam.

Shekau, in the video, mentioned the names and the roles of the new service chiefs and called them to repent because they can’t do anything to destroy his gang.

He called on those of them that are not Muslims to convert to Islam and warned those who are already Muslims not to think they will be able to do anything against him because their own version of Islam is ‘fake.’

“Leo Irabor, the head of the military, you should have sympathy for yourself, repent and convert to Islam. There is nothing you can do,” Shekau said.

He said Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru should not deceive himself because he has a Muslim background.

“Even if you are Muslim but you conduct polytheistic practices, you are no longer a Muslim,” Shekau said.

A source familiar with the activities of Boko Haram told HumAngle that members of the group are likely to conduct major operations to send a message to the new service chiefs that they are ready to fight.

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the replacement of the service chiefs on Tuesday saying he accepted their immediate resignation and retirement although he gave no reason for that.