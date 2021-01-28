The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on Thursday, extolled the virtues of the former governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, as he celebrates his 55th birthday.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a goodwill message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, described the former governor as an uncommon leader and Izon icon.

He noted that Dickson’s stewardship as a two-term governor was not only historic and unprecedented but also left remarkable legacies in the state in terms of infrastructural development and innovations in governance.

According to him, the Restoration Agenda introduced by the Dickson’s government will continue to serve as a veritable template for successive administrations in Bayelsa.

Ewhrudjakpo, who thanked Bayelsa people for supporting the former governor, assured them of Dickson’s vibrancy and capacity to give the state and Ijaw nation a quality representation in the National Assembly.

He prayed to God to grant Dickson good health, wisdom, understanding and grace to serve God and humanity better in the years ahead.

“Today marks the historic 55th Birthday Anniversary of an Izon icon, His Excellency, Henry Seriake Dickson. Historic in the sense that you have left remarkable legacies on the map of Bayelsa in terms of infrastructural development and innovations in governance.

“Your triumphant entry as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) indeed, came as a blessing, further strengthening the Party’s stronghold on power in Bayelsa and changed the political climate for good.

“The Restoration Agenda you introduced in the state is unprecedented and serves as a template for successive administrations to build on, thereby laying the foundation for bringing prosperity to Bayelsans,” he said.