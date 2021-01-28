Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, said he has not been removed from office.

Bolarinwa said this on Thursday in Ilorin while briefing party members on the outcome of the Abuja peace meeting organised by the national leadership of the party.

He spoke at a mobilization and interactive session ahead of the registration and revalidation exercise of the party in the state.

Bolarinwa said the leadership of the party at the meeting said the letter earlier issued to his deputy, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, who is now laying claim to his position, was done in error.

He urged party members to remain focused and avoid any provocative actions that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

The caretaker chairman urged members and lovers of the party to take advantage of the current membership drive and be registered as party members.

He said party members should not only register but also mobilize residents in their different polling units, wards and local governments to become members of the APC.

Bolarinwa said the party had to hurriedly organize membership registration in 2018 to meet the conditions of conducting party primaries which were close as at that time.

He said that the current registration and revalidation exercise of the party was intended to expand its membership base as well as reposition it for future challenges.

“According to the guidelines, you are to register at your polling units where you will be attended to by your wards registration officers.

“You will be required to fill a membership form with two passport photographs and thereafter issued a temporary membership slip.

” As you go about your mobilisation, sensitisation and registration, I urge you to conduct yourselves peacefully and avoid any act of provocation that will amount to a breakdown of law and order,” he said.