Atiku receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media aide confirmed the report revealing that the former VP received the second dose of the jab on Wednesday.

The former Vice-President received the first dose on the 6th of January in Dubai, United Arab Emirates making him one of the first set of Nigerians to receive the vaccine.

Paul Ibe said Atiku took the first dose as part of the mass vaccination programme.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by many countries including the United States and the United Kingdom.

