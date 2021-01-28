By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Army has deployed 300 female soldiers to battle bandits and kidnappers on the deadly Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The soldiers are from the Nigerian Army Women Corps.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the female soldiers in Kaduna State on Wednesday.

According to El-Rufai, a detachment of the Nigerian Army Women Corps had been deployed to complement security patrols on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

Major-General Usman Mohammed, GOC 1 Division, has acknowledged the support Kaduna State Government provided to the military in its internal security operations.

He thanked El-Rufai and and Dr. Hadiza for personally coming to receive the troops.

The Governor and the Deputy Governor have expressed gratitude to the military for deploying the troops and assured them of the continued support of the Kaduna State Government as they work for security in the state.

The Abuja-Kaduna expressway is notorious for kidnapping and frequent armed robbery activities. The route’s reputation is fast becoming that of the most dangerous road in the country as it is now a hub for robbers who see abduction and murder as lucrative.

The 211-kilometre expressway, which is the link between the FCT and the Northwestern part of the country makes a good spot for kidnappers because many travellers plough the road. Bandits kill, rape and collect up to millions of naira as the ransom for their victims.

They mostly evade the eyes of security operatives by hiding in strategic positions along the road. Security operatives are almost always at U-turns, which these kidnappers clearly avoid. Many times, they come in motorcycles and ambush motorists by blocking the road.