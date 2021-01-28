By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Despite the crisis plaguing the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers, a faction of the party led by Golden Ben-Chioma is set to participate in the state’s local government election scheduled for April.

The faction, loyal to Senator Magnus Abe has already conducted the primaries to select candidates for the position of councilors and local government chairpersons for the 319 wards and 23 LGAs of Rivers state respectively.

Reports from Rumuigbo Civic Centre in Obio-Akpor local government area and Orugbum Civil Centre in Port Harcourt City local government area, two of the venues used for the exercise indicated that the primaries were conducted peacefully with Staff of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission RSIEC and security agencies in attendance to monitor the primaries.

PM NEWS, however, learnt that most of candidates emerged through voice affirmations or consensus.

Speaking to journalists in Bori, venue for Khana Local Government Area Primaries, Rt. Hon. Charles Befii Nwile who is the Organizing Secretary of the Party as the well as the State Election Committee Chairman expressed optimism that APC will emerge victorious at the LGA poll.

He also expressed confidence in the capacity of RSIEC to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

On his part, Mr. Frank Chibuenyi, a member of the APC state election committee also said the party’s candidates are ready for the election and the party will give them the total support.

He spoke at the Orogbum Civic Centre, the venue for the primaries for Port Harcourt City Local government area.

In a statement, Nwile, who was Deputy Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly urged every member of the party to come on board irrespective of their previous allegiance or disposition towards the LG election.

However, Rivers APC faction loyal to Rotimi Amaechi, the Transportation Minister, has insisted that it will abide by the directives of the national body of the party to stay away from participating in the local government election.