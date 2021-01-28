The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has charged Abuja-based businessman Abdulrahman Aliyu with forgery of documents and misappropriation of N250 million.

The case is before Justice of Peter Affeng of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama.

A petitioner alleged that between July 2018 and July 2019, Aliyu diverted to personal use, N250m entrusted to him by one Alhaji Chubado Tijani Babbi for purchase of recharge cards.

According to the charge sheet Aliyu, as a director of Echo Logistics Limited, was expected to use the money to buy cards.

But instead, he presented a forged document of investment of N200 million, purportedly signed by one Aliyu Yahaya Lawal.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the three count charge preferred against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Yetunde Alabi prayed the court for a trial date.

The defendant was, however, admitted to bail in the sum of N10m and one surety in like sum.

The surety must be a public servant on Grade Level 14 and resident in Abuja.

The case was adjourned till March 11, 2021 for commencement of trial