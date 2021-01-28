No fewer than three persons died on Thursday in a lone-auto crash on Abaomege-Afikpo Road in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The Spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakiliki.

Odah said the identities of the deceased had yet to be ascertained.

She also said that four other persons sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred around 2 p.m.

An eyewitness, Mr. Joseph Okoro, said that the vehicle was on top speed when it had a tyre burst and somersaulted, killing the three on the spot.

Okoro said that the accident involved an 18-seater bus.

It was learned that the injured were taken to hospital, while the remains of the deceased were deposited in a morgue in the area.