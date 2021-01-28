An 18-year-old boy, Muhammad Abubakar, on Thursday, appeared before an Upper Area Court, Zuba, Abuja, for allegedly stabbing a man.

The defendant, of Kado Bimbo, across Gwarinpa expressway, Abuja, was charged with joint act, criminal force, assault and causing hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Agada, told the court that the complainant, Monday Lazarus, reported the matter at Gwarinpa police station on Oct. 25, 2020.

He said the defendant attacked the complainant with a knife, while he was on his way to purchase a call card at Kado, Abuja, on the said date.

Agada further stated that the defendant invited 10 of his friends, now at large, and jointly used a knife and stones to injure the complainant’s left eye, knee and hand.

He said that the complainant was rushed to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Hospital, Gwarinpa, where he spent N15,160 for his treatment.

According to the prosecution counsel, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 79, 265 and 240 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

Garba said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce means of identification.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 3, for hearing.