By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Comedian, actor and on-air personality, Toyin Baiyegun popularly known as Woli Arole is not having it easy with fake prophets and pastors.

The Instagram sensation who became famous for his comedy style which depicts him as a prophet, in a social media post slammed scammers who use the name of Jesus to scam others.

In his Twitter post, he averred that some people have commercialized Jesus to the extent they get ripped off via fake prophecies.

Arole told fake prophets and seers to get a job rather than commercializing Jesus and spreading falsehood.

He wrote: “Stop scamming people in the NAME of JESUS, Stop it, Stop saying “this is what I see about you” when God didn’t show you anything, If you’re hungry go and look for job, start a trade and stop “COMMERCIALISM JESUS”.

