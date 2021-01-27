By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has explained the reason he met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said he met him to brief him on the security situation in Oyo State and sought collaborations required for some of its intended security plan to work effectively.

Makinde, on his twitter handle, added that he asked the president for greater synergy between the state and federal security agencies.

The governor said he also requested collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service for proper documentation of foreign nationals working in mines in the state.

He said Buhari promised to look into these issues.

In his words: “This afternoon, I met with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on the security situation in Oyo State and seek collaborations required for some of our intended security plans to work effectively.

“I asked for greater synergy between the state and federal security agencies. Also, I requested collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service for proper documentation of foreign nationals working in mines in the state.

“Mr President promised to look into these issues.”