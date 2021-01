Chelsea new manager Thomas Tuchel has released his starting XI against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the match scheduled for 7p.m..

Missing on the list is Mason Mount, who was named captain in Lampard’s last match in charge against Luton Town.

Another missing are Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Reece James.

But on the list are Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Wolves XI: Patricio, Coady, Boly, Kilman, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Adama, Podence, Neto.