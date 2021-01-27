By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo wing of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has directed all primary school teachers in the state to shun the Monday, February 1, 2021, resumption date announced for pupils by the state government.

The union gave the directive in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

In the statement signed by Pius Okhueleigbe and Moni Mike Modesty Itua, its Edo Chairman and Assistant Secretary-General respectively, NUT said it will continue with its ongoing strike because it had earlier given the state government eight weeks to meet its demands before its commencement.

NUT had on January 12, 2021, directed all primary school teachers and school heads to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from January 18, 2021.

But, the state government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishments, Derby Enakhimion, appealed to the the leadership of NUT to suspend the strike and give considerable time to create opportunity for the government to dialogue with it with a view to resolving the issues.

The union, however rejected the appeal, insisting that its members should continue with the strike, while dialogue/negotiation between the state government will also be going on.

According to NUT, Edo Wing Executive Council (SWEC) at an enlarged meeting, unanimously agreed that the state government has not demonstrated any reasonable commitment to resolve the issues presented to it, and so, it was no longer disposed to requesting for additional days from the state government.