Seven witches arraigned in Yola Court

Seven self-confessed witches have been arraigned before a court in Yola, Adamawa State for afflicting a three-year-old girl with an illness using demonic powers.

The seven witches are a 60-year-old woman, one still at large, and five minors.

The 60-year-old woman and the minors were brought before the Criminal Area Court 1, Yola, by a community leader and Sarkin Mayu Adamawa, Kabiru Garba after learning that the witches were behind the ill state of health of the three-year-old.

Halima Jonta, the 60-year-old confessed in court to have killed seven people in the seven years she has been a witch.

Halima confessed she, the minors, and the woman at large bewitched the three-year-old girl, brought to court still very unwell by her parents.

The minor witches said in court that Halima Jonta and the witch still at large asked them to tie the three-year-old and put a stone in her stomach. They also claimed the soul of a dead person was planted in her.

‘With the soul of the dead in her, she can’t live a normal life,” they said.

They claimed the stone was already removed from her stomach but the dead soul still remained in her because removing it was beyond their power.

They said the woman still at large identified as Dudu was the one who planted the dead soul and the only one who could remove it.

Hon Umar Gangs who presided over the matter expressed anger over the minor witches saying they were introduced to witchcraft at a very tender age.

He ordered that Dudu should be found and brought before him by all means giving a 24-hour ultimatum to remove all that they had inflicted the three-old-girl with and restore her to perfect health.