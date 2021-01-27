By Abankula

Chief Nnia Nwodo, former Ohanaeze president has sarcastically stung President Buhari with a ‘thank you’ message for snubbing the Igbo bloc in appointing new service chiefs.

President Buhari after many months of public pressure sacked Service Chiefs and immediately replaced them with new ones.

Appointed are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

There was no appointee from the five eastern states.

According to Vanguard, Nwodo, in a terse reaction to the announcement, said: “Gen Buhari, thanks for making us in Igboland feel, once more, that we are not fit to head any of the Security services.”

Presidential adviser, Femi Adesina in an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday defended President Buhari’s action.

He said security appointments need not satisfy the Federal character principle enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

“There are certain appointments that are subject to federal character, for instance, the constitution says that there must be a minister from each state of the country but there are certain appointments that are also not subject to federal character and one of them is in the security,” he said.

“In security, they are not subject to Federal Character. It is about competence; it is about the ability to deliver.

“So, the president will appoint whoever he feels is fit and proper and will deliver to the best level for the country and for Nigerians”.