Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), a platform for citizens and non-state actors has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of new Service Chiefs, describing it as a welcome development.

The group also congratulated the new Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, who hails from Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta.

The chairman of the Network, Mr Chris Azor gave Buhari the commendation on Wednesday in Onitsha.

Azor particularly commended Buhari for listening to the demand of Nigerians for a change in the security architecture of the country.

Although Azor said the appointment was long overdue, he urged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to be professional and apolitical in discharging their duties, as well as, remain citizen-friendly.

“Insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and sundry criminal activities became prevalent and uncontrollable in the country under the regime of past Service Chiefs, that a change became imperative and inevitable.

“These had weighed heavily on the country’s food security and livelihoods; a situation where farmers were being killed while going to their farms is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

The chairman appealed to the new service chiefs to institutionalise a standard template for transparency and accountability within the military.

According to him, this is necessary to depart from the current opacity in military/security finance management.

The group also advised on the need to fight insurgency and all forms of criminality, head-on.

“The service chiefs must endeavour to respect human rights and partner with citizens in delivering on their mandate.

“There is, therefore, the need to provide proper facilities and equipment to enable soldiers to effectively deal with insurgency.

“Take care of the welfare of troops and have them well equipped to be able to perform optimally,” he added.

The group enjoined Nigerians and the entire citizens to give maximum support and cooperation to the new service chiefs.

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointments of Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff and Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff.

The president also ratified the appointment of Rear Admiral A. Z. Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff and AVM I.O. Amao as the Chief of Air Staff.