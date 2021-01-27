By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday honoured former governor, Babatunde Fashola by naming the LagosHOMS, Iponri after him.

The project is now known as ‘BRFHOMS, Iponri’.

The governor commissioned the project on Wednesday, delivering additional 132 homes to the housing stock in the area.

The governor said the stride underscored its readiness and avowed commitment to reducing the housing deficit in Lagos State.

“The commissioning of this beautiful estate marks the third ceremony of its kind in the past few days. On Saturday, we were at Idale where 252 two bedroom terraced bungalows were delivered to the good people of Badagry. Earlier today, 84 units of one, two and three bedroom flats were also commissioned in Lekki Phase II.

“We are not resting on our oars. In due course, more homes shall be commissioned in various parts of the State as all hands are on deck at all our housing schemes to ensure speedy delivery of all on going projects.

“I must say it is always a thing of joy for me to see the vision of a Greater Lagos actualized and the hope of a better life for our people becoming a reality. Our mandate is only fully achieved when the lives of our people are made better. We are motivated to invest more in every area of endeavor as much as lives are touched. That’s our pledge: to make a positive impact in all aspects of the lives of our people,” he said.

The governor said the commitment of his administration to provision of good quality and affordable housing, stemmed from conviction that shelter is of notable indices of the quality of life of people.

“Without good shelter in well planned habitats, quality of life cannot be enhanced. We will continue to do our best to invest in the well-being of our people in this regard. I look forward to a time when all the citizens of this state can have a decent roof over their heads without any form of financial hardship.

“As we build more homes all over the State we are also generating ideas on increasing affordability and access. Good houses should not only be for the affluent. In due course, more convenient packages will be introduced to make more people come on the home ownership ladder irrespective of their socio-economic bracket,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu charged all stakeholders and professionals in the built sector to come up with well-thought out solutions to reducing cost of building.

He said his government was concerned with making a change that would improve the narrative of housing development in our own time.

Commissioner for Housing, Fatai Akinderu-Moruf said the scheme, which is a joint venture project between the Ministry of Housing and STB Mortgage Bankers, is made up 132 homes, 44 one bedroom, 44 two bedrooms and 44 three bedroom flats.

He said as this year unfolds, more homes shall be commissioned, saying that “LagosHoms Igbogbo IIb in Ikorodu-Bayeku LCDA with 360 homes is ready while Odo-Onosa /Ayandelu with 662 units, LagosHoms Sangotedo with 744 units from two clusters, Egan – Igando with 684 units will also be delivered in due course.

“We will also commence the construction of projects that are specifically for workers at Ishefun (608 homes) in Ipaja-Ayobo LCDA and 501 in Imota.”