By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Ahead of the February 1 resumption date for students, the management of University of Benin, UNIBEN, has set up a Volunteer Surveillance Club to check occurrence and spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the school.

The Surveillance Club comprises of a Chief Marshal, 16 Marshals and over 140 other members.

They are to serve in the Ekenhuan and Ugbowo campuses of the University.

Speaking at a virtual orientation programme for the first batch of volunteers, UNIBEN’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Lilian Salami, explained that the initiative is borne out of the need to monitor and prevent the occurrence and spread of Covid-19 among staff and students.

The Vice Chancellor charged the volunteers to subtly, but firmly enforce the regulations, rather than resort to the use of force, stressing that civility should be their watchword.

She, however, urged all staff and students of the University to make the tasks of the volunteers seamless.

In a presentation on the modus operandi of the club, the Chief Marshal, Professor Ezekiel Ugiagbe (of the University’s School of Medicine), informed that members are grouped according to the faculties where they are expected to check and correct those who contravene the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols.

Ugiagbe also harped on the dangers of the pandemic and the need for volunteers to lead by example and to ensure among others, proper use of face masks and compliance with the 50 percent passenger-carrying capacity by taxes cabs and buses within the campuses.

The Chief Marshal explained areas that were hitherto not clear to participants, during a question and answer session.

Principal Officers of the University and about 120 volunteers joined the virtual orientation.