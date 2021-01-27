Nigerian troops with the support of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) have captured four camps being used as training grounds for Boko Haram fighters in Borno State, according to PRNigeria.

The website said in the Operation led by Brig. Gen Waidi Shaibu, Brigade commander of 21 special armor brigade, the troops stormed and killed several Boko Haram fighters in Maiyanki, Darulsallam, Bula kurege and Izza.

PRNigeria also quoted top military sources as saying that a number of the terrorist unit commanders and high value fighters were eliminated, while many more were seriously injured in the ground and aerial strike Operation in the Insurgents’ enclaves.

Dozens of equipment have been captured from the terrorists while food stuffs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) making materials and clothings were destroyed.

“We have cleared Maiyanki, Darulsallam, Bula kurege and have now taken over Izza, all former Bolo Haram strong points. Our troops have been repeatedly attacked in harbour areas, throughout the night, but all were repelled while, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy.

“The situation is tough but we are winning. Sadly, a soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and 3 were injured , we brought them out. Our resolve and commitment is unshaken,” he said.