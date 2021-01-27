The Police Command in Anambra said it has uncovered a ‘baby factory’ where young girls are being impregnated and their babies sold by human traffickers.

Chief Superintendent of Police Haruna Mohammed, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka, said 10 suspects were arrested and five newborn babies rescued.

According to him, three other children have been rescued in a coordinated raid led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Afolabi Wilfred, Oraifite Area Commander at Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

“On Jan. 26, at about 7 a.m., following an intelligence report, police operatives attached to the SIB and Area Command, Oraifite, coordinated by the Area Commander, ACP Afolabi Wilfred raided the house.

“The house which belonged to one Melvina Uju Uba is located opposite Nnamdi Azikiwe Orthopedic Teaching Hospital, Oba, in Idemili South LGA of Anambra state,” he said.

The spokesman listed the arrested suspects as Edna Nnadi, 37, Ujunwa Nweke, 25, Izuchukwu Uba, 24, Chinasa Ibeh, 19, Peace Effiong, 25, Gift Collins, 20, and Chimkaso Kingsley, 25.

Others are Happiness Monday, 18, Chioma Okonkwo, 25, and Uchechukwu Nwankwo, 18.

According to Mohammed, five of the suspects are heavily pregnant.

He said that the rescued children would be handed over to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women’s Affairs for proper care.

He added that efforts were being intensified to apprehend other accomplices in order to bring them to justice.