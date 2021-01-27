*Anietie Joseph Okon also asks for justice over the alleged murder of his 41- year- old elder brother, late James Joseph Okon, by a police officer.

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A property manager, Ifediora Ogbonna in Port Harcourt has demanded N1billion as compensation for his alleged abduction, abuse of his rights and destruction of his property by the Police.

He said the compensation will give him succor for the looting of goods belonging to his clients, by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Elelewon Police Division in Obio-Akpor local government area, CSP Dagbo Ahmed in collaboration with SARS Operatives in Port Harcourt.

Ogbonna who testified before the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police Brutality, alleged that CSP Ahmed in company of Retired DPO of Elelewon Charles Ogun, Inspector Eddyson of IGP monitoring team, Supol Ejieke Ugbu and SARS Operatives invaded his business premises on 13th March, 2020, bundled him out of his office and dumped him at the Elelewon Police cell on blindfolded, without food or water for three days.

He told the panel that on 15th March, he was whisked away from the Elelewon Police cell to an unknown destination blindfolded. But the offers were intercepted at Enugu check point, and were ordered to remove the blindfold and were later detained at the Anti-kidnapping Unit of Enugu Police Division where he paid the sum of one million naira to regain his freedom.

Ogbonna further told the Commission that his only offence was the meeting he had with the DPO Elelewon asking him to evacuate their vehicles and exhibit vehicles parked in his premises, as he intended to make use of the space.

“I was in my office discharging my duties that fateful day, when some operatives of the Nigerian Police Force led by the DPO Elelewon Police Division CSP Dagbo Ahmed in company of SARS invaded my premises after the meeting I had with the DPO relating to the Police evacuating their vehicles from my premises.

“They bundled me out of my office, blindfolded me and kept me in Elelewon Police station for three days, I didn’t eat anything, nor drink water. On 15th March, they bundled me again into their vehicle, I was still blindfolded, I didn’t know where they were taking me to until we got to Enugu check point and the officers there intercept them after noticing some foul play.

“I was un-blindfolded there and later detained at the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Enugu Police Command. I was there for two days, the officers of Enugu Division did not allow them take me away. They gave me my phone, I had to call, and one million naira was extorted from me by the Police Officers to grant me bail.

“My property was de-roofed, equipment destroyed, and goods carted away by the officers of Elelewon Police Division in conjunction with SARS Operatives with a reason that I refused to comply with the DPO Elelewon Police Station, Dagbo Ahmed.

“I wrote a petition to SARS Commander, to the Inspector General of Police and no concrete thing was done, everything was swept under the carpet. I was never involved in any criminal complaint or joined issues with anyone.

“I’m demanding a written apology from the Police Command, Rivers State which should be published in three national dailies and local tabloid. I want justice and five hundred million naira paid for the infringement of my fundamental right, and five hundred million naira for the loss of goods and earnings since March 2020 till date”

Another petitioner, Anietie Joseph Okon, also demanded justice for the murder of his 41 year old Elder brother, late James Joseph Okon, who was allegedly killed by a Police Officer, Christian Osumbo, on 21st December, 2016, and nothing has been done till date by the Rivers State Police Command after arresting the officer in question.

“It was at about 5-6pm, I was called upon that my Elder brother has been shot by a Police Officer, Christian Osumbo in Elelewon, I rushed to the scene and carried him to hospital, the first hospital I took him to reject him, the second hospital I went confirmed him dead.

“No reason was given for my brother’s murder, I reported the case to Elelewon Police Division, from there the matter was transferred to State CID, till date, Police refused to investigate the matter even after arresting the officer involved.

“My late Elder brother was an Instrument Engineer with Eleme Petro-Chemical Company Limited Ndorama, Rivers State, so I’m seeking for justice and adequate compensation of fifty million naira”