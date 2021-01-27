Buhari receives Makinde in Abuja

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde was at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari receives Makinde in Abuja. With them is Prof. Ibrahim Gambari

The president received the governor, with his Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari present, in a ‘closed door’ meeting.

The meeting might not be unconnected with the ultimatum issued Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area to quit.

Makinde with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Prof. Gambari in Abuja

The ultimatum was issued by Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho. The quit notice generated heated tension in the land.

