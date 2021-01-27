First-class traditional ruler, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors in the Villa.

The prominent Yoruba monarch visited Aso Rock, amid heated ethnic tension in Ondo and some parts in Oyo state, generated by the recent locals-Fulani herders’ confrontation.

The details of the meeting or official release on the purpose of the traditional ruler’s visit is not known as at press time.

However, the visit may be connected with the simmering ethnic tension in some parts of the Southwest region.

