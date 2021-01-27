Michael Adeshina

Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu is dead.

The news of his death was confirmed by his wife, Jennifer Asuzu.

Jennifer told The Nation that Asuzu fainted on Tuesday evening and never woke up.

However, his remains are on the way to the east for funeral rites.

Ernest Asuzu began his acting career in the ’90s and rose to prominence after he starred in the 1997 Nollywood classic, ‘Rituals’

He was the toast of Nollywood until his career nosedived after he came down with a stroke in 2015 and it affected his speech. He was also bedridden for three years.

In 2015, he announced that Jeremiah Funfeyin of Mercyland Deliverance Ministry healed him of stroke.

The cleric reportedly gave him a new SUV valued at about N3.5m and N1.5m as startup capital to help revive his career.

For eight years, he battled depression and was rumored dead at some point.

Towards the end of 2019, Ernest Azuzu stated that he was very ill without any job.